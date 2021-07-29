GOP governors lend support to Mississippi anti-abortion law

A dozen Republican governors are lending support to new restrictions on abortion in Mississippi. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday headed up a coalition of signing onto an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The high court is set to hear a legal challenge to the law later this year. Attorneys for McMaster argued that the issue of abortion is best left to the states, rather than federal-level entities. South Carolina is among about a dozen other states that have passed similar or more restrictive abortion bans. A lawsuit over South Carolina’s measure is on hold pending the Mississippi case.