Kim stresses military preparations ahead of US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has called for stronger capability to cope with any foreign provocation as he presided over a meeting of military and political leaders. It comes ahead of drills next month between South Korea and the United States that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. Seoul and Washington have altered their joint military exercises in past years to support diplomacy. North Korea’s official media reported that Kim stressed his commanders and political officers should focus on “completing preparations for actively and offensively coping with any military provocation of enemies.” A South Korean defense spokesperson says the pandemic, diplomacy and military readiness were factors being considered in the plans for the upcoming drills.