LA’s Venice Beach a flashpoint in city’s homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The proliferation of homeless encampments on Venice Beach has sparked an outcry from residents and created a political spat among Los Angeles leaders. Now with a cleanup underway, the question remains whether it will be effective. Residents of the gritty bohemian neighborhood that is one of LA’s top tourist destinations are frustrated and angry over government inaction that allowed the camps to blossom during the pandemic. They are warily watching to see what happens as homeless people are offered a path to permanent housing. Officials say they’ve sheltered about 195 of the roughly 250 people estimated to be living along the beach.