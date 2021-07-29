Longfellow Elementary students begin new year of learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Most students are still soaking up their summer break, but others are heading back to the classroom.

After a six week summer break, Longfellow Elementary resumes classes Thursday. Longfellow is the only school in the Rochester Public School District to follow a 45-15 schedule. That means students attend school for 45 days and then take a three week break. The students also get their six week summer break.

We hope all Longfellow Leopards have a great start to their new year of learning!