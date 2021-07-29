3 New Orleans clubs require vaccination, negative COVID test

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three New Orleans music venues are going to require proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test to listen to music inside. The clubs are Tipitina’s, the Maple Leaf Bar and d.b.a. They said in a news release that the new rule will go into effect for performances starting this Friday. The groups say they’re “committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere and livelihood for all performers, employees, and supporters of live entertainment.” The announcement comes as coronavirus infections across the state are skyrocketing. Music venues were especially hard hit during the pandemic when live indoor performances were banned as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.