Portland bans homeless camps in forest areas amid wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, has banned homeless people from camping in forested parks to both protect them from potential wildfires and prevent them from accidentally starting blazes. The City Council adopted the rule Wednesday amid a summer of drought and record-breaking heat. The so-called high-risk hazard zones include Portland’s famous Forest Park and heavily forested wetlands and natural areas around the city. Forest Park is one of the largest urban forests in the U.S. The city says there have been frequent reports of fires at unsanctioned campsites. An advocacy group says the solution is “half baked” unless the city also provides safe places for displaced residents to go.