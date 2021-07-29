Report says diver drowned while working in Iowa farm tank

STOCKTON, Iowa (AP) — An autopsy shows an Illinois scuba diver who died inside a million-gallon farm tank in eastern Iowa accidentally drowned. The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that the autopsy for 54-year-old Robert Baenziger Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, was released Wednesday. It shows Baenziger died June 8 in an anaerobic digester, a large tank in which cow manure and food waste are combined with water and broken down by microorganisms to create methane. Officials had initially described the tank as a manure tank. Baenziger was a self-employed contractor exempt from federal workplace oversight who had been hired by Sievers Family Farm in Stockton to make repairs inside the tank.