Research looks for possible COVID tie to later Alzheimer’s

Researchers are trying to unravel why some COVID-19 survivors suffer “brain fog” and other problems, with new findings suggesting some worrisome overlaps with Alzheimer’s. One study tracking older adults in Argentina found problems with memory and thinking, regardless of the severity of their coronavirus infection. Another study spotted proteins related to Alzheimer’s in the blood of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who experienced neurologic symptoms early on. The studies are small and it’s too soon to know if people will recover or face long-term problems. The preliminary findings were presented at a medical meeting Thursday.