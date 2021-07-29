Romania: Cocaine found in Colombian banana boxes

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romanian officials say authorities have confiscated 503 kilograms (1,109 pounds) of cocaine that was discovered in a fruit and vegetable warehouse near the capital. The cocaine was hidden among 35 boxes of Colombian bananas in Chiajna. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said Thursday the shipment was seized on July 26 and has an estimated market value of around 25 million euros ($30 million). The agency said that a criminal investigation into the case will be launched.