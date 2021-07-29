Smoke and haze continue Friday

Wildfires continue to burn in Canada and in the Western U.S and with the change in the upper-level jet stream, we'll continue to feel/see that impact through Friday. A northerly flow in the upper atmosphere will continue to bring smoke and haze into SE MN and NE IA through the weekend.

Our Air Quality Forecast for Friday is still expected to be poor. We should reach the Unhealthy SG range, however, the haze/smoke could be slightly less due to surface winds slowly shifting to the south in the afternoon (that's good news).

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday with winds shifting to the south around 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the weekend. Hazy conditions could still be an issue through the weekend.

Nick