Sneaking a peek: Fans find creative ways to glimpse Olympics

MISHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Olympics this year have no spectators, at least officially. Only a few outlying venues are allowed even 50% of capacity. But the Japanese people of Tokyo and its environs are finding subtle ways of getting a glimpse of the competitions in their midst. They are lining the streets to catch a glimpse of busses, even if they have no idea who is inside. They are finding a perch overlooking the skate park, or peering out windows to see events such as triathlon that take place on the streets. It’s not just fans who are happy for even the smallest chance of seeing an event, either; the athletes also love it.