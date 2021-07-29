Taliban say flooding kills 150 in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say that 150 people have died in flooding in Afghanistan’s mountainous northeastern Nuristan province. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid offered little information on Thursday about the deaths that occurred a day earlier. The spokesman for the provincial governor said water had inundated the village of Merdesh, destroying at least 100 homes. The official also says he had received reports of 60 dead but said the death toll is likely much higher. The Nuristan government is appealing to the Taliban to allow rescue teams into the area to offer help.