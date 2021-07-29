Warm, but less humid today; milder days are ahead

Warm Thursday sunshine

Drier, less humid air is blowing into the region today behind the cold front that swept through the region Wednesday night. The thunderstorms we experienced in a few spots Wednesday have moved out as well, leaving our area with sunny, quiet, seasonably warm conditions. We'll have high temperatures in the mid-80s, which is slightly warmer than average, but with a lot less humidity in the air. North winds will draw in more of that dry air, occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour.