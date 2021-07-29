Who’s next? Jodie Whittaker to leave ‘Doctor Who’ in 2022

LONDON (AP) — The BBC says “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker will leave the venerable science fiction series next year, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. Whittaker will bow out after a new six-episode series later this year and three specials in 2022. The series’ central character is a galaxy-hopping, extra-terrestrial Time Lord who can regenerate into new bodies. Whitaker is the 13th actor, and first woman, to play the titular Doctor since the show began in 1963. Speculation has already started about who will replace Whittaker, with bookmakers offering odds on actors including Olly Alexander, Vicky McClure and Michaela Coel.