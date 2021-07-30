$400 million donation to fund Kalamazoo government projects

It began with a highly unusual offer from two business executives — who both have billions in wealth — to bankroll a distressed city government. Five years later, the marriage of government and philanthropy born of that $70 million gift looks as though it will last forever. Kalamazoo, Michigan, officials gathered on the steps of their nearly century-old, Art Deco city hall on Wednesday to announce an anonymous commitment of $400 million to an endowment established in 2017 to spin off annual revenues for the city indefinitely. The Kalamazoo Foundation for Excellence now holds close to its $500 million goal, according to officials, and is expected to generate about $25 million a year.