A mild weekend with a few showers

Light showers today

The haze we dealt with on Thursday will linger throughout our Friday as well thanks to a northerly wind flow aloft that is pulling in the smoke from wildfires in Canada. A weak storm system from the Plains will graze our area to the southwest, spreading clouds and some rain chances across the area. We'll have a few sprinkles in the morning with spotty, light rain showers through much of the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for the entire area until 3:00 PM as the number of particles in the air will be higher than normal and the area will be in the Unhealthy range.

A mild weekend

We'll have a little more sunshine in the area for our Saturday, but there will be a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Those showers will be sparked by a cold front that will move in from the northwest. A few of those storms may produce hail and gusty winds, but widespread severe weather is unlikely. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 80s with a light northwest breeze.

We'll enjoy abundant sunshine with low humidity levels in the air on Sunday as a large area of high pressure moves in from the northwest. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 70s with a light north breeze.

Mild sunshine next week

The upcoming week will feature a lot of sunshine and a very slow warming trend. We'll start the week with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s Monday. After that, we'll tack on a degree or two each day with mid-80s likely by the end of the workweek. There will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms next Friday with scattered storms possible through the following weekend.