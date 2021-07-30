Aid to unemployed NY substitute teachers clawed back

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Advocates believe there are thousands of substitute teachers and other educational workers statewide told to give back federal unemployment benefits without proper investigations. Arguments hinge on notices districts routinely send substitutes at the end of school years providing a “reasonable assurance” there will be work available for them next school year. These legal assurances can effectively exclude substitutes from unemployment benefits over summer breaks. They argue that reasonable assurances of future work were not possible at that point in the pandemic. State labor officials stressed that benefit eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis and there are valid reasons to recover payments