Air quality impacts are expected to continue

Our "Air Quality Alert" has been extended until early next week. This covers the entire state of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Current trends are suggesting air quality issues through Tuesday afternoon. We'll continue to monitor this through the weekend.

Our northerly flow in the upper atmosphere is not expected to change in the next 3-5 days. This is the main cause of the consistent smoke and haze across the state. Until we see a chance in the upper jet stream, we'll continue to experience air quality impacts.

Southerly winds on Friday helped air quality impacts reach a moderate level on Friday. We'll continue to have winds out of the southwest on Saturday which should continue to mix the lower levels of the atmosphere during the day. However, a frontal boundary will move across the area Saturday afternoon and evening which will shift our surface winds to the west-northwest which leads to an increase in smoke/haze Sunday. The current air quality forecast has the air quality in SE Minnesota reaching an Unhealthy level.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend. There is a chance of a very isolated shower/thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and evening with the passing cold front. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Nick