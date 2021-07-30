Skip to Content

AL East-leading Red Sox acquire Robles and Davis in trades

4:35 pm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox have acquired right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades. Boston sent infielder-outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins. Robles has made 45 appearances for Minnesota this season, going 3-4 with 10 saves and a 4.91 ERA. He has appeared in 358 major league games overall. Davis has appeared in 10 games with Pittsburgh and 13 in the minors this year. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

