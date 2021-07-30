AP source: Twins trade pitcher José Berríos to Blue Jays

A person familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press that the playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays have won the pursuit for pitcher José Berríos, acquiring the Minnesota right-hander. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. The deal was made shortly before the 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline. Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, and attracted interest from several contenders. Toronto began the day at 51-48, in the fifth spot chasing two AL wild-card slots. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game and remains under team control through the 2022 season.