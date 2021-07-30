Biden’s COVID plan: Federal workers must report shot status

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to stem the increase in coronavirus cases around the country requires federal employees to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job, physically distance from other workers and visitors, undergo regular COVID-19 testing and face restrictions on official travel. The president also is telling the Pentagon to come up with a play for adding COVID-19 shots to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military. And state and local governments are encouraged to offer $100 rewards for vaccinations. The program can be paid for with funds from Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill.