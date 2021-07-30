Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals on Sunday in the vault and uneven bars. Biles continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later. Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American teammate Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.