DNA match used to ID remains of missing Wisconsin woman

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators have used a DNA match to identify the remains a missing Wisconsin woman, more than two weeks after confirming that another set of remains was the dismembered body of her husband. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said authorities have now identified the remains of both Krista Halderson and Bart Halderson. Their 23-year-old son, Chandler Halderson, is charged in his father’s death, and is accused of mutilating and hiding his body. Barrett said the same charges will be pursued in his mother’s death. Authorities have not released a motive for the slayings.