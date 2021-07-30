Ex-NBA star’s sister gets probation for threatening witness

NEW YORK (AP) — The sister of former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced Friday to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service for threatening a woman who testified against him at his New York City gun possession trial. Octavia Telfair was charged in May 2019 with transmitting an interstate threat after prosecutors say she made threatening phone calls to the witness in her brother’s case. She allegedly told the woman she was “gonna die” or going to have to live with a “rearranged face.” Octavia Telfair pleaded guilty in March. She was not ordered to pay any fines or restitution as part of her sentence. A message seeking comment was left with her lawyer.