EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold

TOKYO (AP) — American gymnast Simone Biles says she was forced to pull out of the team and all-around competition due to a case of “the twisties.”

The phrase is gymnastics lingo for what happens when an athlete loses their awareness in the air.

Biles says the issue popped up following qualifying and has put her availability for the rest of the Games in jeopardy. Biles has qualified for all four event finals but it seems unlikely she will be ready.

Biles says previous bouts with “the twisties” have lasted two weeks or more.