Poland’s president sees need for law change after EU censure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he sees the need for changes to the law on disciplining judges that has been criticized by the European Union. President Andrzej Duda was commenting Friday on a letter from the head of Poland’s top court appealing to Duda and other senior figures to initiate such changes. The EU Court of Justice said earlier this month that the way Poland is disciplining its judges undermines judicial independence and contravenes EU law. The EU has told Poland’s government, which drew up the regulations, to immediately suspend the disciplinary body at the Supreme Court and introduce changes, under threat of financial and other sanctions.