“I just feel really happy for her” Rochester gymnast shares memories with Olympian Suni Lee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesotans are still raving about Olympian Suni Lee from St. Paul who won her first Gold Medal on Thursday, in the women's gymnastics all-around.

Suni Lee (Left) , and former coach Punnarith Koy (Right)



Lee trained at the Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada, Minnesota. Her former coach said he knew early on she was destined to be one of the best gymnasts in the world.

"It wasn't that big of a surprise to me really cause I've been talking about her for almost a decade now. Kind of about this moment. So, I thought this moment would one day come," said Punnarith Koy.

Koy trained Lee from age six to about 12 years old.

"Everywhere she went, at whatever level she competed at, she turned heads so her teammates would notice. But not just her teammates. When she went to a meet she stood out as well," he said.

Sophia Buechler and Suni Lee

Standing out has made her an inspiration to younger gymnasts.

10 year old, Rochester resident, Sophia Buechler, trains at the same gym as Lee.

"She's just amazing and I really like it. And I want to be like her one day," Sophia said.

Sophia has been a gymnast since 2 years old and says Lee is a big motivator for those who know her.

"She's really nice. And like when she falls down she just gets right back up, and like we laugh sometimes. It's fun being with her," she said.

Sophia said she was nervous watching Lee at the Olympics but was excited she got the gold medal.

"I just feel really happy for her," she said.

Sophia is the youngest in an elite squad of girls, at the Midwest Gymnastics Center, who train gymnastics to reach the Olympic level.

Tamara Buechler, Sophia's mother said watching Lee, shows girls like Sophia, that their ultimate goals are reachable.

"She [Sophia] talks about 2028 is her year. She plans to be up there just like Suni. So, It's pretty neat to see your dream come true in your teammate. You see that and it's right in front of you, and it makes it feel real for these girls."

And as Sophia continues to cheer on Lee she awaits the day where she will bring home the gold too.

"Dream big and that's what Suni did. And she made it. And I am going to do that one day," she said.

Lee competes again on Sunday. She qualified for the finals in the uneven bar and beam.