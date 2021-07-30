Iowa State Fair seeks to fill job slots 2 weeks from opening

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials with the Iowa State Fair say that with only two weeks to go before the 2021 fair kicks off, they’re still looking to fill fair job openings. Television station WHO 13 reports that the fair still has openings in admissions, carnival rides, maintenance and parking, among other positions. The jobs would cover all 11 days of the fair and pay at least $10 per hour. Applicants need no previous experience, and some jobs are open to those as young as 14. Fair staff also have free access to the fair and free parking.