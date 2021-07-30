Merkel party candidate apologizes for book plagiarism

BERLIN (AP) — The center-right candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany’s upcoming election has apologized for failing to credit a source in a 2009 book he wrote about immigration. Armin Laschet said Friday the book will be reviewed to determine whether further mistakes were made. Allegations of plagiarism and academic misconduct are taken very seriously in Germany and have led several senior politicians to resign in recent years. Laschet rival Annalena Baerbock of the Green party earlier this month acknowledged making a mistake when she used material in a new book without listing the source.