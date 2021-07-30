Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy

Two obstetricians’ groups are now recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women have shown the shots are safe and effective. COVID-19 during pregnancy increases risks for severe complications and can also increase chances for preterm birth. U.S. data show only about 16% of pregnant women have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The two groups had previously said pregnant women shouldn’t be excluded from vaccination but stopped short of endorsing the shots.