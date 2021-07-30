Olmsted County Fair rides to begin closing at sundown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Local law enforcement and fair board leaders announced that all of the fair's carnival rides will now close after dark.

Police say several incidents of juveniles coming to the fair without supervision and "seeking trouble" has caused the earlier closing of the rides.

The issues have come between 6 and 10 p.m. since Tuesday evening.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said many locals have contacted law enforcement and the fair board about the situation.

"We've increased and will continue to increase our presence here to help and support the fair board this week," Torgerson said. "We're going to change again tonight a little bit more of what we're doing to keep people safe and send a message to these individuals this is not the place for this."

The change of closing the rides early begins Friday night at sundown and will continue throughout the fair.

Staff also said the carnival will shut down immediately for the night if there are any incidents going forward.