TOKYO (AP) -- Newly minted Olympic gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee says she's still committed to going to college at Auburn.

The 18-year-old became the fifth straight American woman to win gold in the all-around when she edged Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Lee says while she knows she'll have some endorsement opportunities ahead for her, she's eager to embrace college life and step away from the intensity of elite gymnastics.