O’Neill, now leader of Vikes line, on track for big new deal

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Brian O’Neill has suddenly found himself as one of the senior members of Minnesota’s oft-fluctuating offensive line. He’s starting just his fourth NFL season, in the final year of his rookie contract. O’Neill is likely the next player on the roster in line for an extension so the Vikings can keep him from reaching free agency. He won’t come cheap, either. The status and value of right tackles like O’Neill has been elevated in recent years. He’s benefiting this summer from the return of defensive end Danielle Hunter as a pass-blocking challenge in practice.