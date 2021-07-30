Pink lagoon has Argentine environmentalists seeing red

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A bright pink lagoon is setting off red alarms for environmentalists in southern Argentina. The pond is one of several located about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the city of Trelew used by local industries for releasing chemicals or treated water. Pablo Lada of the SocioEnvironmental Assemblies of Chubut province is calling for an independent analysis to determine what is to blame. Landa said the water had taken on a rosy hue before, but “now it is striking; it is an intense pink.” He said specialists suspect it’s caused by sodium sulfite, used to help preserve shellfish. Provincial officials say they expect the color to disappear soon.