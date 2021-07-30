President Biden hosts wildfire meeting with Gov. Walz and six other governors

(KTTC) -- Firefighters have been tirelessly battling multiple wildfires, and according to President Biden, we are running out of supplies. To come up with a plan on how to better assist states struggling with the affects of these wildfires, the president brought together seven western governors.

"We've got big complex wildfires burning across multiple areas and despite the incredible bravery and heroism of our firefighters, our resources are already being stretched to keep up. We need more help," said President Biden.

Wildfires can happen anywhere, but occur most often in dry areas.

"The Northern border of Minnesota, the state of Minnesota and Canada is filled with coniferous forest, evergreen trees, pine trees and if you have a really hot and dry season there's a lot of pine tar on those trees and if you get a lightening strike in those vast forests where it's just miles and miles of trees that are dry and hot and have a lot of fuel load," said Rochester firefighter Isaac Molin.

The president says he sees the time and hard work put in by all firefighters which is why he recently took immediate action to make their minimum wage $15, a number he says is still not enough.

"We're also working with Congress to make sure that our firefighters are paid better permanently," Biden stated.

"Firefighting in any situation is a really tough job. They're putting in a lot of hard work. There's a lot of long hard days, they're working in the heat. It's tough, it's tough. They definitely deserve a lot of our respect," said Molin.

Biden says the fight against wildfires is far from over, but the federal government is going to do everything they can to further support struggling states and to prevent future wildfires.