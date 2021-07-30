Rochester mayor declares July 30, 2021 as ‘Mayo Clinic Day’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayor Kim Norton made an official proclamation for Mayo Clinic in Rochester that July 30, 2021, is 'Mayo Clinic Day' to "acknowledge the outstanding staff who made this recognition possible."

This comes after the Mayo Clinic was named the "Best Hospital" nationwide by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021-2022 "Best Hospitals" rankings, for the sixth consecutive year.

Mayor Norton also stated that the hospital achieved this recognition in the face of COVID-19. In her statement, she said, "The City of Rochester recognizes the hard work, commitment, compassion, and excellence that Mayo Clinic staff bring to patients every day, which helps make Rochester, Minnesota, a beacon for patients from around the world."