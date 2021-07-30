Sioux City man sentenced to 50 years for shooting death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of a woman at a New Year’s Eve party in Sioux City. Station KTIV reports that Anthony Bauer was sentenced Friday morning after pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder. In his plea, Bauer admitted that he and others fired several shots into a home where people were gathered for a New Year’s Eve party, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounding three others. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped his original charge of first-degree murder. Under the plea deal, Bauer must serve 35 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Bauer was one of four people charged in the shooting.