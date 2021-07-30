Struggling Twins starter Happ to Cardinals for reliever Gant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ and cash from the Minnesota Twins for right-handed pitcher John Gant and a minor-leaguer. The deal was finalized before the trade deadline. The 38-year-old Happ is in his 15th major league season and his first with the Twins after signing for $8 million this year. Happ has an 8.74 ERA over his last 14 starts after beginning the season strong. The Cardinals will be his eighth major league team. He followed right-hander José Berríos out of Minnesota’s rotation, after the Twins traded him to Toronto.