Teen suffers life-threatening injury in I-90 crash

Austin, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two people were injured, one severely, after a crash on I-90 near Austin around 7:15 pm on Thursday.

Police responded to a rear-end collision with vehicles eastbound on I-90 at Highway 218 South, Austin.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, all vehicles were headed eastbound on I-90 as a Toyota Corolla was attempting to merge into the right lane from the acceleration/ deceleration lane next to a Dodge Ram.

The Dodge Ram braked to avoid a collision with the Corolla, and a Semi rear-ended the Dodge Ram.

A 50-year-old man with two juvenile passengers, 11 and 13, were in the Dodge Ram. The 13-year-old sustained life threatening injuries, and was taken to St. Mary's Hospital. The 11-year-old passenger was taken to Austin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota Corolla and Semi drivers and passengers were not injured.