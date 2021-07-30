Texas board votes to accept invitation to SEC; OU on deck

The board of regents for the University of Texas has voted unanimously to accept an invitation for the Longhorns to join the Southeastern Conference. The move is scheduled for July 1, 2025. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. Texas University President Jay Hartzell and athletic director Chris Del Conte met by teleconference with the board and they quickly signed off. A similar meeting was being conducted in person in Oklahoma with OU’s board of regents.