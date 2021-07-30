The end of Federal Eviction Moratorium does not affect Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium is to end on Saturday, July 31, which is expected to affect thousands of American renters around the country, but not Minnesota renters.

After legislative action last month, Minnesota has broader and longer renter protections than what is ending in the CDC eviction moratorium.

According to Minnesota Housing, Minnesota renters who are eligible for federal emergency rental assistance are protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent while an application for assistance is pending.

This protection is in place until June 1, 2022 to provide time for the federal resources to be used to satisfy outstanding rent arrears.

After Saturday, only renters who have a material violation on their lease or those eligible for renters assistance but refuse to apply may be evicted.

Minnesota renters who are not eligible for emergency rental assistance and who owe back rent are protected from the eviction until September 12.

With the threat to the nation's health from COVID-19, federal and state eviction moratoriums were put in place to help people stay in their homes.

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho wants renters to know that "Minnesota has its own timeline."

She continued by saying "We know many renters are hurting, and property owners too. We encourage renters and property owners to go to RenthelpMN.org and work together to apply for emergency rental assistance. We have the funds to help pay back rent and three months future rent."

Renters can apply for assistance or learn more by visiting RenthelpMN.org or calling Greater Twin Cities United Way's 211 Resource Helpline (Toll Free: 1.800.543.7709; Local: 651.291.0211).

RentHelpMN has distributed more than $26.5 million to cover overdue rent and utilities. A dashboard of the RentHelpMN program can be found on Minnesota Housing's website.

Renters with questions about their rights can visit LawHelpMN.org for additional information and legal resources. Go to Minnesota Housing for further eviction moratorium information.