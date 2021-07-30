UN warns hunger is expected to rise in 23 global hotspots

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two U.N. agencies are warning that hunger is expected to rise in 23 global hotspots in the next three months with the highest alerts for “catastrophic” situations in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, southern Madagascar, Yemen, South Sudan and northern Nigeria. The Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Program said in Friday’s report that between August and November “acute food insecurity is likely to further deteriorate” especially in Ethiopia where the number of people facing starvation and death is expected to rise to 401,000 — the highest number since the 2011 Somalia famine — if aid isn’t provided quickly.