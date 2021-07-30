‘Welcome home’: Evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to US

WASHINGTON (AP) -- More than 200 people have arrived in the United States on the first evacuation flight for Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan.

The commercial airliner carrying them landed early Friday at an airport in Virginia just outside Washington, D.C.

It carried Afghan interpreters and their family members, including scores of children and babies in arms.

The flights are dubbed Operation Allies Refuge and are intended to bring to the U.S. Afghans who are farthest along in their visa process.

The interpreters, translators and others fear reprisals from Afghanistan's Taliban as the last U.S. troops leave.

President Joe Biden says he's proud to tell the newly arrived Afghans: "Welcome home."