Will a cash incentive increase vaccination rates?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fishing licenses. State Fair tickets. A day trip to Valley Fair. All incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine -- and now, federal and state leaders are turning to a cash payout.

"I do have to applaud the governor and the state. They are trying to do what they can to push the vaccine," Olmsted County Public Heath Director, Graham Briggs said.

From Friday to Wednesday, Aug. 4, anyone Minnesotan who gets the shot will be rewarded with $100.

"I think anything to get people to get the vaccination is a good thing," Rochester resident, Mike Mulrue said. Mulrue added he had been vaccinated for months now.

But will this latest incentive actually get the 30 percent of Minnesotans who haven't already rolled up their sleeves to do so?

"I really hope so, especially with the new variant," Jessica Brettin said. "That concern, plus that incentive with a little extra money in their pocket will push them to get vaccinated."

"I think for some people, not for all," Mulrue said. "But for some people, I think it might."

At this point, with plenty of vaccine availability, local health officials, like Briggs acknowledge that another incentive won't change those hard pressed against the vaccine.

"Our strategy with that part of the population, that is really opposed to getting the vaccine, is if you change your mind we are here," Briggs said. "No judgement. We respect your opinions and we don't want to force anything on anybody and that's really all we can do."

But, in the chance the incentive encourages just one person to get their shot, Briggs says it's worth it.

"Getting people vaccinated is really the key to living this normal life that people are accustomed to," he said.

While Olmsted County Public Health has not turned to incentives to encourage folks to get vaccinated, they have not ruled out the possibility.

The incentive push from President Biden comes after he announced that all Federal employees must prove being vaccinated against COVID-19, or face strict protocols like masking and frequent CVOID-19 testing.