Wisconsin’s new virus cases top 1,000 for 1st time in months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin has surpassed 1,000 for the first time in months, fueled by the spread of the more contagious delta variant. Wisconsin health officials reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday — the highest since April 8. The number of cases that stem from the delta variant has doubled. The seven-day average of daily cases in Wisconsin has increased for the 24th straight day.