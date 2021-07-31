Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

SEATTLE (AP) — A shortage of ammunition in the U.S. is having an impact on law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters. And it also could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely. Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves across the country .are empty. The ammunition shortage has caused some law enforcement officers to cut back on firearms training while a record number of people are buying guns for the first time, and prices for ammo continue to rise.