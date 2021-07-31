Authorities investigating Austin shooting death

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities in Austin are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman's death early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police officers responded to a call saying a woman had shot inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th Street NW. Law enforcement arrived to the scene and the victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She later died there.

According to officials, the victim was then taken to Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office in Rochester for an autopsy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. While the investigation is active, authorities do not believe this was a random incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.