BMX couple tackling life’s big moments together

TOKYO (AP) — An accident. An encounter with a man named Bootie. A walk at a wedding. Every life has its trajectory-altering events, sometimes in a split second. They are rare, maybe just once across the span of a lifetime. Sam Willoughby had three in 15 months. The accident left him paralyzed. The talk with Bootie pushed him away from the darkness. The walk across the altar carried him closer to the light. His wife, American BMX racer Alise Willoughby, has been with him every step of the way.