Death toll climbs to 6 in Turkey wildfires

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns has risen to six after two forest workers were killed, the country’s health minister says. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry said 88 of 98 fires that broke out amid strong winds and scorching heat have been brought under control. Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months. A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.