Indian, Chinese army officers meet to defuse border standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top Indian and Chinese army commanders have met after a gap of three months to discuss the expeditious disengagement of thousands of forces in a bid to ease the 15-month border tensions and clashes. An Indian army spokesman says the meeting was held on the Chinese side of the border in the eastern Ladakh region but gave no other details. The army-level talks appears to have been pushed by a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China in Tajikistan on July 15. The Indian external affairs minister said then that the military standoff was profoundly disturbing their ties. Last year, 20 Indian troops died in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists. China said it lost four soldiers.